Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.11. 33,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,341. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.23. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

