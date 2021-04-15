Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,280.05.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $29.31 on Thursday, reaching $2,284.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,829. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,209.71 and a 52-week high of $2,289.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,849.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

