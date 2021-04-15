Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $102.66 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $416.31. 174,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,164. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.