Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 128.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $302.82 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.39. The company has a market cap of $862.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,505,631 shares of company stock worth $418,830,056. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

