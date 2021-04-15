Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,505,631 shares of company stock valued at $418,830,056 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

FB stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.63. 199,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,473,957. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.39. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.34 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $876.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

