Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 470,612 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

