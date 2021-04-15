Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 524.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 51,233 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 56.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.08. 535,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,386,953. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

