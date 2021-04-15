Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $175.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

EXPE opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.60. Expedia Group has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

