Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Neutral

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE E opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. ENI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. State Street Corp grew its position in ENI by 126.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $1,438,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $280,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $307,000.

About ENI

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.