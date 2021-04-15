Evolus (EOLS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2021 – Evolus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

4/8/2021 – Evolus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/30/2021 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Evolus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

2/24/2021 – Evolus was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Evolus was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $5.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Evolus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $10.93. 15,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,466. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $478.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. Analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 878.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

