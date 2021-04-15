Everest 1-Day Volume Tops $6.98 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $169.19 million and $6.98 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002296 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everest has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00068000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00271480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.03 or 0.00752377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,867.84 or 0.99573847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.47 or 0.00852861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

