Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 415.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLUU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

