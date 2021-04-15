Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in HomeStreet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in HomeStreet by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $932.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

