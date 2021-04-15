Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $297,000 Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,190 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Agilysys stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

