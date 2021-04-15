Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $303,000 in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of OXM opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $94.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

