Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $283,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,091 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,353. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $222.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.94. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

