Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,090 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41,902 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SNEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $66.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,088,166.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,170 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,746 shares of company stock worth $2,427,081. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

