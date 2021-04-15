Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,750 Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.23. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $72.72 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $175,305.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.