Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,560 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CPF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $772.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

