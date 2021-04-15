Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Xperi by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.88 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPER. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

