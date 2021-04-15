EvenCoin (EVN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $143,392.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 52.6% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $186,493.97 and approximately $143,392.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

