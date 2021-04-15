Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 278,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. FMR LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 117,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

