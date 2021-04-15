Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS ERRFY opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

ERRFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

