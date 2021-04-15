Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.80 Million

Brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report $532.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.00 million and the highest is $537.37 million. Etsy reported sales of $228.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,770 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $219.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,644. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.23 and a 200-day moving average of $180.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

