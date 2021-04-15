Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $28.64. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 911 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $705.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

