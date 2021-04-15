Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.30. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 46,350 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.50 price objective on Essential Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$41.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

