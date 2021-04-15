ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.76 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 82.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 51.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 38.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 272.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESCO Technologies (ESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.