Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.25, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 999.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $23,053,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

