EQ Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EQ Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded EQ to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

CYPXF remained flat at $$1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. EQ has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a self-serve programmatic solution and a location-based advertising tool; LOCUS, an automated data processing technology that provides customized audiences and reporting data on-demand; and Visilink that measures the performance of a digital campaign.

