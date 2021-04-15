Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,212,814.80 in Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 336,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,212,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:EPSN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a P/E ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.72. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Epsilon Energy stock. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,216 shares during the quarter. Epsilon Energy accounts for 7.9% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture owned about 5.80% of Epsilon Energy worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

