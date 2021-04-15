Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.84% of Epizyme worth $20,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $7,943,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP boosted its position in Epizyme by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 523,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,914,000 after acquiring an additional 238,761 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 62,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPZM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

EPZM stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $836.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,178 shares of company stock valued at $266,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

