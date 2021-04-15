EOG Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 51,446 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,238% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,200 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

EOG opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in EOG Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

