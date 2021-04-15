Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CMO Sells $123,254.46 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,144.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ENVA opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Enova International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

