Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s previous close.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.14.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down C$0.22 on Thursday, reaching C$6.78. 739,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,581. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$7.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

