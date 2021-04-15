Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,953 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 1.6% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of ET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.04. 42,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,270,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.70 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

