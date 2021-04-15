Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Higgs Sells 2,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Dennis Higgs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$17,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,647,532.80.
Shares of EFR opened at C$7.22 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.91 and a 52-week high of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -25.16.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.