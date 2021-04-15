Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $162.88 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Energi has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $162.88 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00006494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.00348615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00024512 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,749,587 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

