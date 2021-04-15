ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ NDRA opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $44,437.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.