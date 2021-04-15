Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $6.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Endeavour Silver traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 29,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,059,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

EXK has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $879.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

