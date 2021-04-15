Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

