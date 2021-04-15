Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $17.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
