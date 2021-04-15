Elizabeth Mary Lappin Sells 10,000 Shares of E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC) Stock

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC) Senior Officer Elizabeth Mary Lappin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,500.

Shares of E3 Metals stock opened at C$2.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$103.18 million and a P/E ratio of -36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 5.71. E3 Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$5.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.77.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of E3 Metals from C$1.43 to C$2.53 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

E3 Metals Corp., a lithium development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 68 metallic and industrial mineral permits totaling an area of 554,801 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

