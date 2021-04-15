Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Down 93.7% in March

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMED traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,264. Electromedical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

