EHAVE (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 1,094,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,377,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19.

EHAVE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EHVVF)

EHAVE, Inc, a healthcare company, develops medical cannabis and mental health data platform that integrates with its proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications in Canada. The company offers MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; and adapts custom and third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

