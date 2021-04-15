Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. Edoc Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,681,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,120,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.