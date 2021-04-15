Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

