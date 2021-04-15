Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IYR stock opened at $94.46 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $95.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

