Eaton Vance Management Purchases 5,955 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 482.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NetEase were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after buying an additional 17,962,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NetEase by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,464 shares during the period.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NTES. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.44. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.