Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Prudential were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the third quarter valued at $2,244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prudential by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 1,383.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.