Eaton Vance Management Invests $455,000 in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Property REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $199,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPYU opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

