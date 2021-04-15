Eaton Vance Management Buys New Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 96,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $77,711,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $70.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

